Guardians of the Galaxy franchise stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan are the latest to speak out amid the fallout from the firing of James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In a rather cryptic tweet that did not mention Gunn by name or the controversy but believed by many fans to be directed at Gunn’s ouster, Pratt wrote, “’Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.’ JAMES 1:19.” The message was followed by prayer hands and a heart emoji.
Saldana was more direct in addressing the situation. “It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie. I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term,” she wrote. “I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.”
Gillan wrote over two tweets, “Love to every single member of my GOTG family” followed by “Just to clarify, I’ll speak more on this later but just wanted to make sure that was out there. Love to you all.”
Pratt, Saldana and Gillan’s tweets followed messages of support over the weekend from Guardians’ star Sean Gunn, James Gunn’s brother and Dave Bautista. “It goes without saying that I love and support my brother,” Sean Gunn wrote. He also asserts that “working on these movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that.”
Meanwhile, a change.org petition to calling for the rehiring of the filmmaker continues to add thousands of signatures. As of this morning, more than 187,000 signatures had been obtained, moving quickly to its goal of 200,000.
James Gunn was fired Friday after Fox News and other right-wing media outlets unearthed some old social media posts from the filmmaker on subjects that touched on rape and pedophilia. Gunn claimed that the old tweets were just taboo jokes. Conservative media resurfaced Gunn’s old posts in an effort to knock him down since he’s an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.
The tweets by Saldana, Pratt, Gillan and Sean Gunn follow below: