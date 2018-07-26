EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth has launched Thematic Entertainment, a production company he’ll partner in with Australian producers John Finemore and James Hoppe of Maker Films and its US-based subsidiary Lost City Inc. Ben Grayson will serve as Vice President of Development and Production for Thematic, which will operate from offices in Melbourne and Los Angeles.

Thematic will utilize its Australian and international partners to develop global appeal stories. Lost City is currently financing and producing the Zoey Deutch-starrer Buffaloed, which is now in production. Previously, they financed and produced the drama Newness, starring Nicholas Hoult, which premiered at Sundance in 2017.

Hemsworth takes this on despite a busy dance card as an actor. Most recently seen as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War with the sequel coming next summer, Hemsworth is starring in the Men in Black spinoff, and he’s also going to play George Kirk, father of Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) in the next Star Trek film.

“James and I are extremely excited about building this new venture with Chris. We look forward to developing projects that harness the incredible film community down under and beyond,” said Lost City President John Finemore.

Grayson joins Thematic from Radley Studios, where he served as a development executive, after previously working for directors Greg Yaitanes, John Lee Hancock, and Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Hemsworth is repped by CAA, Fourward, and MorrisseyManagement in Australia.