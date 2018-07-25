Days after being absent from his annual duty as moderator for The Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con, Chris Hardwick has been given the green light by AMC today to return on-air after allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick,” the cabler said in a statement Wednesday. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step.”

The plan is that Hardwick will be back on Talking Dead for its August 12 premiere right after the Season 4mid-season debut of Fear The Walking Dead.

Frequent Talking Dead participant and Hardwick’s SDCC panel replacement Yvette Nicole Brown will still front the previously set TWD Season 9 preview special on August 5 and appear as guest on Talking Dead the follow week. No return day for the all filmed and in the can Season 2 of Talking With Chris Hardwick has been set yet due to scheduling issues I hear.

Reps for Hardwick did not respond to request for comment on the move by AMC.

After the accusations by Chole Dykstra on June 15, Hardwick saw AMC a day later pulled the Season 2 June 17 premiere of Talking With Chris Hardwick. At the time, the calber also announced that The Wall host would not be participating in Talking Dead for the immediate future nor the TWD or Doctor Who panels at SDCC he had already been put in place for.

On June 15, Hardwick himself strongly denied the allegations from Dykstra.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” said Hardwick that night. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect—we were ultimately not a good match and argued—even shouted at each other—but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

The adamant response from the long time AMC host and Nerdist founder followed the detailed and harrowing first-person account that Dykstra wrote online earlier that dy of their three-year relationship.

The post itself never actually called out Hardwick directly by name but the Web TV personality and cast member of Syfy’s Heroes of Cosplay‘s post on Medium made it pretty clear whom she was talking about. With the duo having played out so much of their time together in the public and digital spotlight, there were details about the “mildly successful podcaster” who became “a powerhouse CEO of his own company, their age difference and more. Details that were indicative of the now married Hardwick, who announced online his break up with Dykstra in 2014.