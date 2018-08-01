After stepping down from his Comic-Con moderating gigs and taking a hiatus from this Talking Dead hosting duties in the wake of sexual assault allegations from his ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, Chris Hardwick is stepping back into the spotlight. NBC ran a promo Tuesday night confirming that he will sit on the judges’ panel on the Aug. 7 episode of America’s Got Talent as previously scheduled. NBC has also confirmed that The Wall is set for a fall return with Hardwick returning as host for season three. NBC ran a promo tonight that announced the news.

When the scandal broke, Hardwick began to fall into a rabbit hole of losing gigs. In regards to The Wall, NBC released a statement while the story unfolded saying: “These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”

In addition, AMC pulled his talk show Talking and Yvette Nicole Brown tagged in for all of his Comic-Con panels and as interim Talking Dead host. Hardwick’s name was also deleted from the Nerdist website, a media empire of nerd culture which he founded. He has since been reinstated at AMC.

This all began when Dykstra took to Medium to pen a first-person account of alleged sexual abuse during their three-year relationship. Dykstra never mentioned Hardwick by name, but details about the “mildly successful podcaster” who grew into “a powerhouse CEO of his own company” suggest she was referring to him.