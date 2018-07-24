EXCLUSIVE: Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak, Social media star Lauren Orlando, and Emily Skinner (Andi Mack) are set to star in YA dance feature, Next Level, along with Chloe East, Brooke Butler, Hayden Summerall, Will Simmon, and Ellarose Kaylor. The film is being directed by Ilyssa Goodman, producer of A Cinderella Story film series.

Described as The “Fame meets High School Musical,” the film centers on teens who compete for best performer of the summer while at Next Level, a specialized dance/hip-hop/songwriting performing arts program.

The script was written by Byron Kavanagh (Disney’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and Nickelodeon’s Kickin” It). Kristi Kaylor and Lisa McGuire of The Loft Entertainment are producing the pic with exec producers Family Theater Productions and Beverly Hills Teddy Bear.

The pic will get a theatrical release summer 2019.

Lukasiak is repped by Brillstein Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency; Orlando by Maddie Orlando Management; Skinner by Abrams Artist Agency and Foundation Media Partners.