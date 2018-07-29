Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Date will cast its spell on Netflix just in time for Halloween. The darker adaptation of the popular Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic will premiere its 10-episode debut season on the streaming service on Oct. 26. The announcement was made via an elaborate number featuring Sabrina lookalikes on the TCA stage.

The premiere date was announced today at the TCA Summer Press Tour. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka as the titular character. The series imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Shipka is joined by Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson and Bronson Pinchot.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.