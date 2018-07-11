Netflix’s forthcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has released its first poster to cast a spell on all of us.

The streaming giant and executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted an image of a teaser poster of the upcoming series based on the popular Archies comics character. The image gives a playful retro occult vibe with Sabrina’s signature bob, red lips and a silhouette of a cat — whether or not it talks is yet to be determined.

The Warner Bros. TV series reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (played by Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

The cast also includes Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence, Michelle Gomez as teacher Mary Wardell and Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s warlock cousin Ambrose Spellman. Branson Pinchot will recur as George Hawthorne, Baxter High’s villainous, Puritanical principal.

Showrunner Aguirre-Sacasa exec produces alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and director Lee Toland Krieger.

Check out the poster below.