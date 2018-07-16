Former The Brave star Anne Heche is returning to NBC for a guest arc on the upcoming sixth season of Chicago P.D.

Heche will play Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan, who is smart, to the point and political, but often self-serving. A cunning and formidable opponent, she always keeps her wits about her.

Chicago P.D. centers on the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond. Jon Seda, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Elias Koteas, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton, Jason Beghe and Tracy Spiridakos star. Mykelti Williamson recurs.

Chicago P.D. is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

Emmy and Tony-nominated Heche most recently starred as Patricia Campbell on NBC’s military drama series The Brave. She received an Emmy nomination for supporting actress in a miniseries or a movie for Gracie’s Choice. Her other recent TV credits include a starring role in Canadian post-apocalyptic series Aftermath, and a guest role on Quantico. She recently wrapped Astute Films’ civil rights drama The Best of Enemies, opposite Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. Heche is repped by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment and Morris, Yorn, Barnes & Morris.