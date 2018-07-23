There will be a couple new faces wandering the halls of Chicago Med in Season 4. Younger’s Molly Bernard and Colby Lewis (One Tree Hill) have signed on for recurring roles on the upcoming season of the NBC drama series.

Bernard will play Elsa Curry, an intelligent, know-it-all, intense and overconfident med student. She’s the shiniest penny in every room, and is not shy about letting you know it. Her impatience and arrogance may be grating at first, but she has a bright future of medicine ahead of her. Lewis will portray Terry McNeal, a star football player who gave up a lucrative NHL contract to go to medical school. Like Elsa, they are both third-year medical students who are starting their clinical rotations.

From executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and looks into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta and Marlyne Barrett star.

Bernard is a series regular on TV Land’s Younger, which is currently airing its fifth season, and she also recurs on Amazon’s Transparent. On the film side, she is currently shooting indie Otherhood, directed by Cindy Chupak. Bernard is repped by Innovative and D2 Management.

Lewis’ credits include a guest spot on the CW’s One Tree Hill. He’s repped by Carlton, Goddard & Ferrer Talent.

Season 4 of Chicago Med premieres Wednesday, September 26 at 8 PM on NBC.