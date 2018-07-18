We’ll be seeing more of Gwen Garrett in the upcoming fourth season of NBC’s Chicago Med.

Heather Headley, who was introduced as the character in the final episode last season, will return for Season 4 in a recurring role. Headley’s Garrett is the new COO of Chicago Med. A Harvard graduate who has been hired to rein in costs, she finds herself quickly clashing with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson).

From executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and look into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Nick Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Colin Donnell, Norma Kuhling, Oliver Platt, Rachel DiPillo, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta and Marlyne Barrett star.

Headley won a Tony Award for best actress in a musical for her performance in the title role of Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida. She had previously worked with John and Rice in their hit Tony-winning musical The Lion King in the role of Nala. As a singer, her debut album This Is Who I Am earned her Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. She followed that with her second solo album In My Mind and her first No. 1 hit for the opening title tune. She won the 2009 Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album for Audience of One. On TV, she recently recurred as Dr. Jamison in She’s Gotta Have It for Netflix. Headley is repped by CAA and Azoff Music Management.