The cast and creatives of the CW’s Charmed reboot took the stage on Day 1 of San Diego Comic-Con following a screening of the pilot episode. Present today were stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock along with producers Jennie Snyder Urman and Jessica O’Tool.

This new version is set in a college town and follows the sisters who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

“The original was so much about female empowerment and sisterhood and strong women taking over the world, and I feel like that’s what we needed right now,” said Urman about rebooting the 1998-2006 series.

The first episode wasted no time in tackling modern relevant issues including sexual harassment, abuse of power and consent with a storyline involving the #MeToo movement, while featuring many references to the WB Network original.

One of the more notable differences was the more diverse cast and LGBTQ representation. Urman emphasized a commitment “to showing a different version of Charmed” and “opening up that world so that people can relate.”

“It felt very natural,” she added. “Representation is important. … It doesn’t feel like the real world if we didn’t have that.”

Despite a different-looking cast, Urman assured that the series will stay true to its predecessor.

“We love the original,” she said. “That’s why we wanted to do this. … It’s deeply rooted in the original.”

Expressing the same sentiments, Jeffery said, “They laid the groundwork and we want to be respectful of that [and] honor it while bringing our modern twist. “

As to what’s in store for the Vera/Vaughn sisters, this season will focus on the women “gaining more control of their powers,” teased Urman. “As in the original, their powers do develop and will continue to develop throughout the series.” The demons have also been updated hinted O’Toole. “We want these demons to feel fun and modern,” she said. Like “a demon that posses your fit bit.. it drains your youth and life force as you step.”

The Charmed reboot debuts October 14 on The CW.