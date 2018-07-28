Allen Baron, who helmed episodes of such TV series as Charlie’s Angels The Love Boat and The Brady Bunch, is being sued by his former personal assistant, who alleges a laundry list of misconduct ranging from sexual harassment and religious discrimination to retaliation and wrongful termination.

Among other things, Anna Dey accuses Barn, now 91, of becoming sexually aroused after taking erectile-dysfunction medication on multiple occasions and then asking her to “touch his penis.” She said it would happen “anytime that he was undressed and alone with Dey. Her suit also claims Baron once “masturbated and ejaculated into a towel and threw the towel on [her] in a belittling and disrespectful manner.”

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court (read it here) also claims Baron regularly bragged about his sexual exploits, which purportedly included sleeping with then-Charlie’s Angels star Farrah Fawcett. “Baron also claimed to have forced numerous Cuban women to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for roles in the 1959 movie Cuban Rebel Girls,” Dey alleges. “Baron explained to Dey that any woman who did not perform sexual intercourse with him was ‘guaranteed’ not to get the part.” He was an assistant director on that film, per IMDb.

Among Dey’s many other claims:

“Baron is a person of Jewish faith and expressly discussed his disdain for [Dey’s] Christian religion.”

“Baron would often make sexist, misogynistic and discriminatory statements about Dey and the women who worked [for] and served him.”

Baron terminated Dey’s employment because she expressed to him that she felt like she was being sexually harassed, generally harassed, discriminated against and … ‘terrorized’ by Baron on a near constant basis.”

Baron has dozens of episodic TV credits ranging from the early 1960s into the mid-’80s including The Brady Bunch, Love American Style, Room 222, House Calls and Cagney & Lacey.

The suit demands a jury trial and seeks unspecified general, punitive and other damages. Attorneys Brian M. Heit and Aric N. Williams of Williams Heit Law Group in Los Angeles are representing the plaintiff.