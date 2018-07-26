Charlie has found his Angels. Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott are officially confirmed to star in Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot, with newcomer British actress Ella Balinska completing the crime-fighting trio. Banks is pulling double duty on the Sony Pictures pic, serving as the film’s director while playing Bosley, the handler and intermediary between the detectives and their elusive employer, voiced in the original series by Dynasty‘s John Forsythe.

Jay Basu and Banks penned the script based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. The pic will now be released September 27, 2019, moving from its original June 7 date.

The film will follow a new next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Since the original films (starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu) based on the 1970s TV series, The Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams.

Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions are producing with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

Based on the original 1976-1981 series that starred Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett, and Jaclyn Smith, Charlie’s Angels first hit the big screen in 2000, with Diaz, Barrymore, and Liu starring as elite private investigators working at a private detective agency for the mysterious, unseen Charlie Townsend. The film went on to make $264 million at the box office and spun the 2003 sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, which pulled in $259M worldwide.

This film marks Stewart’s return to big-budget studio film, as the actress has mostly appeared in indie films since the end of The Twilight Saga. Her upcoming slate includes JT Leroy, Lizzie Borden biopic, Lizzie, and Against All Enemies.

Scott, an actress and musician, had her breakout moment starring in 2017’s Power Rangers, which also starred Banks, and will bolster that moment in her next starring gig, as Jasmine in Dinsey’s upcoming live-action film Aladdin.

Balinska’s credits include ITV’s Midsomer Murders, and The Athena, a 26-part series teem drama series for European pay-TV operator Sky.

Stewart is repped by Gersh; Scott by Echo Lake Entertainment, WME, Narrative PR, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern; Balinska by Identity Agency Group and UTA.

Banks and Handelman are repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Charlie’s Angles adds to the string of remakes and reboots setup at Sony including Men In Black, The Grudge, The Chronicles Of Narnia, and Little Women.