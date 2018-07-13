AMC Networks’ premium service Shudder will be the exclusive streaming home for Channel Zero, the SyFy horror series.

Created for television by Nick Antosca and produced by Universal Cable Productions (UCP), each six-episode installment features a new cast, new director and a new story arc. Shudder members can stream the first installment of Channel Zero starting Thursday, August 9, followed by the second installment in September, the third installment in October, and the fourth installment in 2019.

“Channel Zero is one of the best horror shows of the last decade and we’re thrilled to bring it exclusively to Shudder members,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “Nick Antosca’s innovative storytelling and unparalleled knack for creating a moody, terrifying series make this can’t-miss TV.”

Details on all three installments:

First Installment: Candle Cove

Available Thursday, August 9

Directed by Craig William Macneill

Inspired by “Candle Cove” by Kris Straub

Starring: Paul Schneider, Fiona Shaw, Luisa D’Oliveira, Natalie Brown, Shaun Benson

Mike Painter returns to his hometown years after his twin brother became one of five children murdered in a case that was never solved. Old memories return to the surface when history seems to start repeating itself. A child goes missing after mentioning that she had been watching “Candle Cove,” a creepy children’s puppet show that Mike used to watch on public access in the 1980s around the time of his brother’s murder.

Second Installment: No-End House

Available September, 2018

Directed by Steven Piet

Inspired by “The No-End House” by Brian Russell

Starring: Amy Forsyth, Aisha Dee, Jeff Ward, Seamus Patterson, Sebastian Pigott

A young woman named Margot Sleator and her best friend Jules visit the No-End House, a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. When she returns home, Margot realizes everything has changed.

Third Installment: Butcher’s Block

Available October, 2018

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson

Inspired by “Search and Rescue” by Kerry Hammond

Starring: Rutger Hauer, Holland Roden, Olivia Luccardi, Krisha Fairchild, Brandon Scott

Alice Woods and her schizophrenic sister Zoe have moved to a small town to start over, but they instead encounter the hellish town of Butcher’s Block and the sinister Joseph Peach and his eerily charismatic family. They offer Alice and Zoe a place at their table with promise of a world without worry or illness, yet the sisters soon find that the cost of living the good life comes at an unimaginable price. There is a fine line between escaping insanity and embracing true madness.

Shudder specializes in genre entertainment, covering thrillers, suspense, and horror with a library of film, TV series, and originals. It is available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, and Germany on most streaming devices for a monthly or discounted yearly fee.