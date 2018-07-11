Fresh off his turn as King T’Challa aka Black Panther in Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman is reteaming with Joe and Anthony Russo to produce and star in the action thriller 17 Bridges from STXfilms. The studio, which acquired the spec script back in 2016, reportedly beat out Sony, Warner Bros and Universal for the project.

Brian Kirk (Luther, Game of Thrones) has signed on to direct from a script by Adam Mervis. It follows a disgraced NYPD detective (Boseman) who, after being thrust into a citywide manhunt for a cop killer, is given a shot at redemption.

The Russo Brothers will produce the pic with Boseman and his writing and producing partner Logan Coles, while Mike Larocca will serve as the executive producer via their AGBO banner. STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Kate Vorhoff will oversee the film’s production, slated to commence in September.

With the mega success of Black Panther, Boseman has solidified his position in Hollywood. In addition to 17 Bridges, Boseman is producing The Stars in My Soul, a memoir co-written by Hakeem Oluseyi about his life for Working Title as well as starring in a plane hijacking thriller, Expatriate, with Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins is attached to direct.

Boseman is repped by Greene & Associates, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Kirk is repped by CAA, Grandview, Independent Talent Group, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown. Mervis is repped by Verve, Grandview, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

17 Bridges adds to STX’s string of projects with A-list attachments in the pipeline including soon-to-be-released thrillers Mile 22 from director Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg and Peppermint starring Jennifer Garner, as well as the recently announced action franchise Muscle for Vin Diesel, and an untitled Jason Statham project co-produced with Tencent Pictures.