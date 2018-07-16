CESD Talent Agency (a.k.a Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty) has made some staffing updates. The company has upped agent Erin Grush to Vice President of the New York theatrical department and also has hired on former casting director Sari Knight as an agent, representing actors in film, television, and new media.

Grush began her career at Stone Manners Salners Agency in 2001 before moving to CESD nine years later. Before this new post, Grush served as Director of the New York Theatrical Department, where she signed clients like Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Power), Amirah Vann (Underground, How To Get Away With Murder), Sarah Stiles (Get Shorty, Billions), Ariana DeBose (Summer, The Donna Summer Musical), among others.

Knight, who will be based on CESD’s LA office, spent nearly two decades as cast director and has worked on projects like the TV movie Summer Camp starring Hailee Steinfeld, So Undercover with Miley Cyrus and Jeremy Piven, Something Borrowed with Kate Hudson and Ginnifer Goodwin, and Sony’s Evil Dead.

Current CESD clients include Mae Whitman, Pamela Adlon, Corey Stoll, and Aubrey Plaza.