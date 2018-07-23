EXCLUSIVE: Cedric The Entertainer (star of the new CBS comedy The Neighborhood), comedian and actress Whitney Cummings, Ken Jeong (upcoming Crazy Rich Asians and Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween), and Jermaine Fowler (currently seen in Sorry To Bother You) have been added to the setlist for The Opening Act. Saturday Night Live series regular Alex Moffat, Iliza Shlesinger and Felipe Esparza have also been cast.

Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang stars as Will O’Brien, who has the job, the girl but all that’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian. When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road, opening for his hero Billy G (Cedric The Entertainer), he’ll spend the weekend contemplating the life he’s set up and the one he truly wants to pursue, the life of a comedian.

The coming-of-age comedy hails from writer-director Steve Byrne with Vince Vaughn and Peter Billingsley producing through their Wild West Picture Show Productions as well as Sefton Fincham of Look to the Sky Films. Shafin Diamond, Dwight Manley, and Michael Shader serve as executive producers. Endeavor Content is representing the film’s worldwide sales

Cedric The Entertainer is repped by CAA and Bird and A Bear Entertainment; Cummings by CAA and Mosaic; Jeong by Aligned Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson; Fowler by 3 Arts, WME, Morris Yorn; Moffat is repped by WME and, Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman; Shlesinger by Avalon and WME; Esparza by Felipe’s World, Inc, ICM Partners and Felker, Toczek, Gelman.