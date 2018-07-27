CBS stock has lost 7% of its value as word of a damning New Yorker magazine report about CEO Leslie Moonves circulates on Wall Street.

Trading volume is twice normal levels and the stock is enduring more volatility during an unusually unstable year. CBS and corporate sibling Viacom began the year discussing a merger, but those talks soon dissolved into acrimony as CBS went to war with controlling shareholder National Amusements.

Hearings are still scheduled to begin this fall in a Delaware courtroom in the case between NAI and CBS over the dual-class share structure and the legitimacy of NAI’s 80% voting control.

The New Yorker article was written by Ronan Farrow, whose aggressive reporting on Harvey Weinstein and other entertainment figures has re-set industry norms and galvanized a larger cultural conversation about workplace conduct. The full extent of the allegations outlined in the article is not yet clear, as it will be published later today. But CBS got out in front of its publication, releasing a statement from its independent board that “all allegations of personal misconduct are to be taken seriously.”

CBS is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings on August 2. The charismatic Moonves, who won the crowd in May at the CBS upfront during the heat of the company’s back and forth with National Amusements, typically presides over earnings calls with zeal. Many investors and analysts have long assessed the value of CBS based on the leadership of the former actor, making him one of the most difficult executives to replace in the media business.

In 2016 and again this year, merger discussions with Viacom (which was joined with CBS from 2000 to 2006) posited that Moonves would stay at the helm of the combined company. His insistence that Chief Operating Office Joe Ianniello be his No. 2, not Viacom CEO Bob Bakish, made the deal discussions head south.