Weijia Jiang has been named a CBS News correspondent covering the White House. Jiang will reporting daily from the White House for all CBS broadcasts and platforms, including CBS This Morning and CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor, as well as CBSN streaming news service.

Jiang joined CBS News in 2015 as a correspondent for Newspath, the Network’s 24-hour television newsgathering service for CBS stations and broadcasters around the world.

Recently, Jiang’s coverage of President Trump’s White House has been featured across all CBS broadcasts and the CBS affiliate network via Newspath. Jiang traveled with President Trump to Quebec City, Canada, to cover the G-7 summit; she also provided network-wide coverage of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy and the Supreme Court vacancy.

“Over the past several months, Weijia Jiang has consistently shown that she has what it takes to cover this White House–she asks the right questions, she provides context and depth, and she is fast on her feet,” said Christopher Isham, CBS News VP and Washington Bureau Chief.

Before coming to CBS News, Jiang was a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor at WCBS-TV in New York (2012-2015) where she covered Superstorm Sandy; the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and the Boston Marathon bombings. She was born in Xiamen, China, and raised in West Virginia, where she immigrated with her parents when she was two years old.