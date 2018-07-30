CBS Films president Terry Press has posted a comment on her personal Facebook page about her longtime boss, Les Moonves. It is less unanimously supportive than the statements issued Friday by Moonves’ wife Julie Chen and female CBS executives Ad Sales chief Jo Ann Ross and head of daytime Angelica McDaniel. Press was outspoken last October in saying she would quit the Academy unless Harvey Weinstein was banished, so it became a natural to wonder how she would respond at charges leveled at her boss by six women who claimed he made aggressive sexual overtures and froze them out when they were rebuffed. Moonves is by far the most powerful media executive facing a precipitous fall due to charges made in print by women charging objectionable behavior from decades ago. This is a painful moment for female executives reeling from these charges landing close to home, as they try to support other women who’ve mustered the courage to take on a figure as powerful as Moonves, while waiting for the results of the CBS investigation.

Here is her statement: