Donald Trump is on an interview spree. He was recently interviewed on Piers Morgan’s show and now he is set to sit down with CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor on July 18 for an interview at the White House.

Next week’s interview will serve as a follow-up to Glor’s chat with Trump in Scotland before Monday’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A preview of this particular interview will air on Face the Nation on Sunday and the full interview will air on Monday. Glor’s interview will bookend Trump’s interview trilogy. The interview will take place at the White House when he returns from Europe and will air on Wednesday.

The CBS Evening News sit-down will mark the first time an evening news anchor has interviewed Trump since NBC’s Lester Holt talked with him in May 2017. The news comes after he, once again, cried “fake news” at CNN during a press conference in the UK and since the White House reportedly canceled Jake Tapper’s interview with National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday’s State of the Union. It also comes after the Robert Mueller investigation indicted of 12 Russian hackers.