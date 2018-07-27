CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves is being accused of sexual misconduct by six women in a much-anticipated exposé by New Yorker magazine.

Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow interviewed six women who allege that, between the nineteen-eighties and the late aughts, they were sexually harassed by Moonves and suffered professionally after rebuffing his advances. Four described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, in what they said appeared to be a practiced routine, Farrow reports.

“What happened to me was a sexual assault, and then I was fired for not participating,” actress and writer Illeana Douglas said in the New Yorker account, which published today online and will appear in the August 6 & 13, 2018 print issue.

All of the women who spoke with Farrow said they feared retaliation by Moonves, who is among the industry’s most powerful and well-compensated executives.

“He has gotten away with it for decades,” said writer Janet Jones, who told the New Yorker that she had to shove Moonves off her after he forcibly kissed her at a work meeting. “And it’s just not O.K.”

Dozens of current and former CBS employees told Farrow that misconduct extended from Moonves to important parts of the corporation, including CBS News and 60 Minutes, where Jeff Fager, the former chairman of CBS News and the current executive producer of the network’s flagship investigative broadcast, allowed harassment in the division.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances,” Moonves told the New Yorker. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected—and abided by the principle—that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”

CBS issued a statement saying it takes allegations of workplace misconduct seriously, but added, “We do not believe, however, that the picture of our company created in The New Yorker represents a larger organization that does its best to treat its tens of thousands of employees with dignity and respect.”

