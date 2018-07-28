Jo Ann Ross, one of the highest-ranked female executives at CBS, has voiced her support for long-time boss, Leslie Moonves, in the wake of a The New Yorker’s expose of the CBS Corp. CEO.

“I fully support Leslie Moonves and the statement he made,” Ross wrote on Twitter. “My experience with him on a professional and personal basis has never had any hint of the behavior this story refers to.”

The story painted a disturbing picture of sexual harassment over several decades based on accusations by six women, including actress Illeana Douglas.

Ross went on to say that Moonves “has never been threatening or abusive,” “always “showing the deepest respect at all times.”

Ross has worked with Moonves during his entire 23-year tenure at CBS having joined the network three years before him. Over the last two decades, she rose from VP of Olympic Sales for CBS network to her current post as President and Chief Advertising Officer for CBS Corp.

“Lestlie has made me a better executive, and I have learned how to lead from him,” Ross said. Here is her full statement: