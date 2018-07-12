Deadline told you on June 20 that it was in the works, and now Cate Shortland has closed her deal to direct Scarlett Johansson in the freestanding Black Widow film, giving the actress and Marvel its first stand-alone movie after she played supporting roles in a slew of superhero films including The Avengers installments.

Shortland, who hails from Australia, is known for helming Lore and more recently Berlin Syndrome.

Deadline revealed last month that she was the favorite, after meeting with Marvel chief Kevin Feige, and that the shortlist also included Amma Asante (Belle), Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry) and Maggie Betts (Novitiate), culled from a field of 49 directing candidates, all female. It was Shortland, Assante and Betts who met recently with Marvel’s Feige and Johansson.

She’s repped by Management 360 and doesn’t have a Hollywood agency, but it’s safe to imagine the major agencies will try very hard to change that.