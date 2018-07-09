Preacher‘s Julie Ann Emery is for a recurring role opposite George Clooney and Christopher Abbott in Catch-22, Hulu’s high-profile limited series, directed and executive produced by Clooney. Hugh Laurie, Kyle Chandler also star in the series, written by Luke Davies and David Michôd based on the seminal Joseph Heller novel.

Set in Italy during World War II, Catch-22, from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, follows the story of the incomparable, artful dodger Yossarian (Abbott), a bombardier for the U.S. Air Force, who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy, but rather his own army which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service.

Emery will play Marion Scheisskopf, who’s married to Scheisskopf (Clooney), but having an affair with Yossarian (Abbott). Earthy and beautiful, she’s passionate but bored. Restless. A little sad, even. Yet alone with Yossarian, she’s mischievous and playful. She connects with him. It’s mental and intellectual as well as physical. She made a huge mistake marrying the awful Scheisskopf, and dreams of a bigger life.

Clooney directs the series alongside Grant Heslov and Ellen Kuras. Clooney and Heslov executive produce via Smokehouse Pictures alongside Davies and Michôd as well as Anonymous Content’s Richard Brown and Steve Golin. Kuras is a producer.

Emery recently wrapped Season 3 of AMC’s Preacher in the series regular role of Lara Featherstone. Her other credits include AMC’s Better Call Saul, FX’s Fargo and the Chris Evans/Octavia Spencer feature Gifted. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Rohner Walerstein.