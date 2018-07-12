EXCLUSIVE: Catapult Entertainment Group and Needle’s Eye Productions, whose principals teamed for the on upcoming crime thriller A Violent Separation starring Brenton Thwaites and Claire Holt, have inked a joint venture to produce five more films with budgets ranging from $5 million-$10 million.

The plan is for both companies to be hands-on from development to distribution of the new pic, though Catapult will take the lead on creative and Needle’s Eye will oversee financials. The films will all be developed and produced by Chris Watkins and Kevin Goetz of Catapult, and Charles Stiefel of Needle’s Eye, who worked together on Violent Separation.

First up on the new slate is the mystery thriller The Orphan Dialogues, to be directed by Kevin and Michael Goetz, who helmed Violent Separation and whose director credits include 2013’s Josh Duhamel-starrer Scenic Route. The new pic centers on a psychologist whose personal struggles are compounded by the extraordinary abilities his clients possess and the unique issues they face. As their sessions progress, he begins to discover a deeper secret that connects them and could also change the world as we know it. Casting is underway and production is set to begin later this year.

“We’re extremely excited to launch this venture as it will leverage each company’s strengths to produce the best films possible for our audiences,” said Kevin Goetz. “The Orphan Dialogues is a truly unique project that we cannot wait to sink our teeth into.”

Other pics on the slate include Silo, a supernatural thriller set in the claustrophobic world of a Cold War era nuclear missile silo; and Suicide 21, a coming-of-age romantic comedy.

“Working with Catapult allows Needle’s Eye to deploy both its creative and financing capabilities to produce a truly exciting slate of films,” said Stiefel, who recently co-financed and was an executive producer on Super Troopers 2 and the Sundance 2016 prizewinner As You Are. “We share Chris and Kevin’s taste in movies, but also admire their tenacity, dedication and talent in developing material. It’s always nice to find filmmakers with shared sensibilities with whom to produce exciting projects.”

Added Watkins: “This co-venture will allow us to continue to move forward with purpose and make compelling movies that will stand out in the marketplace. We all look forward to working with filmmakers to develop relationships and strategic partnerships that will allow us to maximize the potential of this co-venture. These are exciting times indeed.”