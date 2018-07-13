“Imagine your world in five years, Valerie (Michaela Watkins) asks her friend Leon (Nyasha Hatendi). “What do you see?”” Hulu has released the trailer for the fourth and final season of comedy series Casual ahead of its July 31 premiere. The premium cabler also revealed the key art (see below), with the appropriate tagline “Well, we had a good ride.”

Season four picks up several years in the future, with Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Rae (Maya Erskine) raising a child, Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) returning from her time abroad with a new job and serious girlfriend, and Valerie (Watkins) about to make a big life change of her own. Natasha Hatendi and Julie Berman also star.

Hulu

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, Golden Globe-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann and Helen Estabrook. Lionsgate serves as the international distributor.