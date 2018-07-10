“Every inch of this town is stained with someone’s sin.” “I always thought the devil was just a metaphor. God help me I did.” “I’m telling you — there’s something wrong with that kid.” Welcome to the first full trailer for Castle Rock, Hulu’s original story that combines the storytelling of Stephen King’s most popular works, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

Amid the foreboding quotes, creepy imagery and the not-reassuring backdrop of Ricky Nelson’s “Lonesome Town,” the trailer goes for unsettling — and wins. The psychological horror series is named after the fictional town in King’s native state that is featured prominently in many of his novels, novellas, and short stories. André Holland, Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn and Bill Skarsgård star.

Premiering July 25 on the streaming service, Castle Rock comes from J.J. Abrams, who exec producers alongside writers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. The series is produced Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.