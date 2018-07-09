EXCLUSIVE: Producer Aaron Magnani has acquired screen rights to Castle of Water, the 2017 romantic adventure novel from Dane Huckelbridge. Peter Arneson has adapted the screenplay, and the pic will be produced by Magnani via his Aaron Magnani Productions and executive produced by Brendan Deneen. A search for a director is underway.

The plot centers on two survivors of a plane crash—an American man and a newly widowed French woman—who struggle to live and love while marooned on a tropical island.

“It’s a gripping story of loss, survival and love, full of surprising twists,” Magnani said. “Two characters of different cultures and sensibilities rescue each other, literally and figuratively, in a way unlike any survival tale I’ve come across.”

Magnani was an executive producer on The Last Word, the 2017 Sundance pic starring Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried; Bleecker Street released it in March 2017. His company is currently teamed with producer Alysia Allen developing a Hattie McDaniel biopic.

Magnani is repped by Paul Miloknay at Miloknay Weiner.