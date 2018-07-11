EXCLUSIVE: In a coup for growing management and production outfit 42, agent Sophie Dolan has joined the firm from Casarotto.

Dolan joined London and Los Angeles-based 42 this week as Literary Manager, responsible for managing film and TV talent in the company’s Literary Department. She was previously at UK outfit Casarotto Ramsay & Associates for more than ten years.

Dolan brings with her a prominent list of international filmmakers including recent Oscar-winner Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman), The Lunchbox and Our Souls At Night director Ritesh Batra, and Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir).

Also among her client list are Sundance Jury Prize-winning director Anne Sewitsky (Happy, Happy), director Juan Carlos Medina (The Limehouse Golem) as well as writers Alice Addison (Picnic At Hanging Rock), Claire Wilson (The Little Drummer Girl) and Francesca Gardiner (The Night Manager 2).

Dolan’s list further bolsters the strong filmmaker stable at 42, whose ranks already include the likes of Lynne Ramsay, Claire Denis, Baran Bo Odar, Noel Clarke and recent Edinburgh Film Festival Michael Powell Award winner Matt Palmer.

Dolan said, “It has been inspiring watching 42’s achievements over the last few years and their role in reshaping the UK representation landscape. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such an engaged, focused and internationally-minded team with an exceptional client list.”

42’s Cathy King and Josh Varney added, “Sophie works with some of the most exciting auteur filmmakers and creators in the industry today. She is a truly entrepreneurial representative with a deep understanding of the global marketplace. Her energy and ambition are matched by her taste and tenacity. Her joining us at 42 is a huge addition to the team and we are tremendously excited to be moving forward with her.”

Run by producers Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh and managers Kate Buckley, King and Varney, the ambitious 42 has a multi-year first-look development, financing and production deal for features with Netflix. It has a TV output deal in the UK with ITV Studios Global Entertainment and a first look deal in the U.S. with ITV Studios.

TV projects in production include Channel4 drama Jerusalem; Watership Down for BBC and Netflix; and Julian Fellowes’ football series The English Game also for Netflix. Films in pre-production include ‪Jim Mickle’s In The Shadow Of The Moon and Ironbark, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.