Carrie Preston, who can currently be seen on Season 2 of TNT’s Claws, has signed on to star in Avalanche, an indie drama from writer/director Bastian Gunther. Preston will play Joan Dempsey, the organizer of one of the town’s biggest annual events, the “Hands On” competition, where 20 contestants keep one hand on a new Chevy Avalanche, and the last one standing wins. As the contestants endure blazing hot Texas days and torrential downpours, tensions fray and blood boils. Peter Veverka and Martin Heisler will produce the pic which is shooting in Baton Rouge next month. Preston, who has recurred on CBS’s The Good Wife, Person Of Interest, and HBO’s True Blood, is repped by Innovative, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer.

Salangsang/Shutterstock

Orange Is The New Black star Taryn Manning, Nick Stahl, and Agnes Bruckner are set to appear in the indie film, The Haunting of Nicole Brown Simpson, which has Mena Suvari starring as Nicole Brown Simpson, the late ex-wife of O.J. Simpson. The film follows Brown Simpson in the last days leading up to her tragic death in 1994, as seen from her point of view, and her little-known encounter with convicted serial killer Glen Rogers (Stahl), whom Nicole had hired as a painter and was later was considered as an alternative suspect in her murder. Bruckner will play Kris Jenner and Taryn Manning is Faye Resnick. Daniel Farrands, who directed The Haunting of Sharon Tate, is the director of this pic, which is produced by Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner. Skyline Entertainment financed the film and its principal Jim Jacobsen served as executive producer. Voltage Pictures is selling worldwide rights.

Actress Aimée Kelly has been added to the cast of The Personal History of David Copperfield, joining Dev Patel, Tilda Swinton, Anthony Welsh, Paul Whitehouse, Hugh Laurie, and Peter Capaldi. Based on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical novel David Copperfield, the film is being directed by Veep creator Armando Iannucci, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Blackwell. Dickens’ classic chronicles the life of its iconic title character as he navigates a chaotic world, from his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer. Kevin Loader and Iannucci are producing the feature, which was developed with FilmNation. Kelly will play Emily, known as Little Emily in the Dickens’ novel, she’s the adopted niece of the character Dan Pegotty, living with him and his other adopted nephew Ham. Her reps are United Agents, Thruline, and Gersh.