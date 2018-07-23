After four years at Sony Pictures TV, Carol Mendelsohn is moving to Universal Television. The former CSI maven and Julie Weitz, both principals of Carol Mendelsohn Productions, have signed an exclusive overall producing deal with Universal TV. Under the pact, the duo will develop new projects for the studio.

“Writer/producers of the caliber of Carol Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz don’t come along that often and I am proud they have chosen to call Universal Television home,” said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe.

Mendelsohn ran the mothership CSI series for 14 years and co-created its spinoffs, CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber. During her stint at Sony TV., Carol Mendelsohn Prods. was behind the NBC drama series Game of Silence, which Sony TV co-produced with Universal TV.

“We’re excited to be in business with such a creative and accomplished group of women,” Mendelsohn said of Uni TV, a rare major TV studio run by a woman, Igbokwe. Uni TV’s head of drama also is female, Erin Underhill.

Under their Sony TV deal, Mendelsohn and Weitz also developed multiple drama projects that went to pilot, including Doomsday, The Jury, and most recently Chiefs at CBS this past season. With no series currently on the air, the duo opted to make a move.

Mendelsohn, repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer, honed her craft with Stephen J. Cannell and Aaron Spelling before joining CSI at the pilot stage. Her series credits also include Spelling’s Melrose Place and the 2010 series The Defenders. Weitz is repped by WME and Bloom Hergott Diemer.