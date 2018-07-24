Cara Santana has been tapped to star in The Detective, an indie drama written by John Burd and directed by Michael Feifer. Santana will play Jeanie who, after her best friend is attacked by an intruder, starts to secretly investigate the LAPD officer at the center of the investigation who may know more then he is letting on. Feifer is producing via Feifer Productions. In addition, has joined Season 2 of the YouTube series, Real Bros Of Simi Valley. The first season followed four dope bros in California’s Simi Valley who try to throw a dope kickback. It’s produced by 71 Studio and exec produced by Michael Schreiber and Michael Rosenstein. Santana has appeared in WGN’s Salem, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, and is currently working on the feature, Steps, which she wrote and will produce. She’s repped by Gersh, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal.

Amanda Grace Benitez (School of Rock, The Ranger) has been added to The F*ck It List, a high school comedy from Awesomeness Films. Michael Duggan is directing the pic which follows a high school senior who launches the F*ck-It List – all the things he wishes he’d done in high school but was too busy or afraid to try. The list goes viral and this new found fame prompts him to break free and make a run for a future of his own design. Duggan co-wrote the screenplay with Dan McDermott. Matthew Signer, McDermott, and Duggan are producing the project. Jordan Levin and Brett Bouttier are the executive producers. Benitez is repped by Armada Partners and AEFH Talent Agency.

Teen Beach actor John DeLuca will star in indie Donny’s Party, about a 13-year-old boy trying hard to have a good time at his Bar Mitzvah party, but his stressed-out mother is horrible to him, his would-be girlfriend humiliates him, and the adults have hijacked the music, in what turns out to be a wildly inappropriate, surreal and hilarious evening. Jonathan Kaufman is directing the pic, which is being produced by Paul Finkel, Jason Potash, Harris Kauffman. DeLuca is repped by Bold Management & Production.