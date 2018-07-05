Journalists in newsrooms across the nation participated in a moment of silence this afternoon for the five Capital Gazette newspaper employees gunned down a week ago in Maryland.

The Associated Press reported about 100 people gathered at AP headquarters in New York to observe a moment of silence. The American Society of News Editors and the Associated Press Media Editors spearheaded the call for the action.

On CNN, for example, the sound went off from its airwaves at 2:33 PM ET, the exact time a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Md. Anchor Brooke Baldwin explained the silence on the other side when sound resumed.

The 38-year-old suspect with a long-held grudge against the paper has been charged with five counts of first degree murder.

We will be having a moment of silence today at 2:33 PM for our fallen #CapitalGazette family members at our new temporary location. I've hung the banner we marched with in the Annapolis July 4th Parade in the office. It makes our space feel a bit more like home. #SupportLocalNews pic.twitter.com/EiAsxn6ggf — Paul W Gillespie (@pwgphoto) July 5, 2018

I was honored to light a candle for our fallen #CapitalGazette family's Gerald Fischman, part of our newsroom's moment of silence for 5 killed a week ago. Editor @HutzellRick rang a bell five time in their honor as well. Read @Tim_Prudente story https://t.co/JDPsavvzI2 pic.twitter.com/KYgoScAWSJ — Paul W Gillespie (@pwgphoto) July 5, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: Baltimore Sun Media Group observes moment of silence in tribute to their five colleagues killed shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom last week. https://t.co/NHv2EyUYUt https://t.co/3VfAoQGt3l — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2018

According to police, the suspect entered the newspaper’s office, located on the first floor of a larger building, armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades. Five people — assistant managing editor Rob Hiaasen, editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, writer/copy editor John McNamara, special publications editor Wendi Winters and sales assistant Rebecca Smith — were killed.

The attack prompted police to beef up security at the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, and police sent cops to media companies in other markets as a precaution fearing possible copycatting.