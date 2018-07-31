Forty feature films including 24 world premieres highlight the official LA Film Festival competition lineup in the fest’s move into the crowded fall festival corridor, away from their previous early-summer perch.

Among the movies in competition is the highly regarded Swedish film Border (Grans) from director Ali Abbasi, a NEON pickup out of Cannes that took the top prize in that festival’s No. 2 competition, Un Certain Regard. It is listed as a “California Premiere,” which means it likely will show up first in Telluride, Toronto or both before LAFF, which runs September 20-28. It will play in the World Fiction Competition across a field of categories that also include U.S. Fiction, Documentary, LA Muse, Nightfall. Short Films, and Episodes: Indie Series from the web.

Films Boutique

“Our mission of finding fresh new voices from different geographical and cultural axes remains true,” LAFF Director Jennifer Cochis said. “These storytellers are united by their ability to transport, impact and inspire audiences with the power of their craft.”

The 2018 LA Film Festival’s diverse slate also include 41 short films and 10 short episodic works representing 26 countries. Across the competition categories, 42% of the films are directed by women and 39% by people of color. More special screenings and programs will be announced in the coming weeks in addition to opening and closing nights and Galas.

Here is the complete list of today’s competition announcement:

U.S. Fiction Competition (7)

Original voices with distinct visions from emerging and established American independent filmmakers

Banana Split, dir. Benjamin Francis Kasulke, USA, World Premiere

In Reality, dir. Ann Lupo, co-dirs. Esteban Pedraza & Aaron Pryka, USA, California Premiere

Olympia, dir. Gregory Dixon, USA, World Premiere

Simple Wedding, dir. Sara Zandieh, USA, World Premiere

Softness of Bodies, dir. Jordan Blady, USA/Germany, World Premiere

This Teacher, dir. Mark Jackson, USA, World Premiere

The Wrong Todd, dir. Rob Schulbaum, USA, World Premiere

Documentary Competition (10)

Compelling, character-driven non-fiction films from the U.S. and around the world.

Behind the Curve, dir. Daniel J. Clark, USA, US Premiere

Facing the Dragon, dir. Sedika Mojadidi, USA/Afghanistan, World Premiere

False Confessions, dir. Katrine Philp, Denmark, North American Premiere

hillbilly, dirs. Sally Rubin, Ashley York, USA, LA Premiere

Mamacita, dir. José Pablo Estrada Torrescano, Mexico/Germany, US Premiere

Moroni for President, dir. Saila Huusko, Jasper Rischen, USA, LA Premiere

Same God, dir. Linda Midgett, USA, World Premiere

The Silence of Others, dirs. Almudena Carracedo, Robert Bahar, Spain, West Coast Premiere

Stammering Ballad, dir. Nan Zhang, China, North American Premiere

Wrestling Ghosts, dir. Ana Joanes, USA, World Premiere

World Fiction Competition (7)

Unique fiction films from around the world by emerging and established filmmakers, especially curated for LA audiences.

Border, dir. Ali Abbasi, Sweden, California Premiere

The Cotton Wool War, dirs. Cláudio Marques, Marilia Hughes, Brazil, US Premiere

The Day I Lost My Shadow, dir. Soudade Kaadan, France/Lebanon/Qatar/Syrian Arab Republic, US Premiere

Heaven Without People, dir. Lucien Bourjeily, Lebanon, LA Premiere

Microhabitat, dir. Jeon Go-Woon, South Korea, West Coast Premiere

Socrates, dir. Alex Moratto, Brazil, World Premiere

Tower. A Bright Day., dir. Jagoda Szelc, Poland/Czech Republic, LA Premiere

LA Muse (10)

Fiction and documentary films that capture the spirit of Los Angeles.

The Advocates, dir. Rémi Kessler, USA, World Premiere

El Chicano, dir. Ben Hernandez Bray, USA, World Premiere

Fire on the Hill, dir. Brett Fallentine, USA, World Premiere

Funke, dir. Gabriel Taraboulsy, USA, World Premiere

Making Montgomery Clift, dir. Robert A. Clift, Hillary Demmon, USA, World Premiere

Saint Judy, dir. Sean Hanish, USA, World Premiere

Solace, dir. Tchaiko Omawale, USA, California Premiere

Staycation, dir. Tanuj Chopra, USA, World Premiere

Stuntman, dir. Kurt Mattila, USA, World Premiere

We the Coyotes, dirs. Hanna Ladoul, Marco La Via, USA, North American Premiere

Nightfall (6)

From the bizarre to the horrifying, these are films to watch after dark.

The Dead Center, dir. Billy Senese, USA, World Premiere

Deep Murder, dir. Nick Corirossi, USA, World Premiere

Ghost Light, dir. John Stimpson, USA, World Premiere

Head Count, dir. Elizabeth Callahan, USA, World Premiere

Spell, dir. Brendan Walter, USA, World Premiere

Thriller, dir. Dallas Jackson, USA, World Premiere

Short Films (41): From over 3,100 submissions, the short films selected represent 14 countries. Short films are shown before features and as part of six short film programs. Shorts will compete for juried prizes for fiction and documentary shorts, as well as an Audience Award for Best Short Film.

Episodes: Indie Series from the Web (10)

This showcase of independently crafted web series celebrates rising creators whose work and subjects are innovative and unfiltered.

Avant-Guardians, dir. Clarence Williams II, USA

Flatbush Misdemeanors, dirs. Dan Perlman, Kevin Iso, USA

Fresh, dir. Grant Scicluna, Australia

Kiki and Kitty, dir. Catriona Mackenzie, Australia

Otis, dir. Alexander Etseyatse, USA

Petal & Paint, dir. Bradley Smith, USA

Psusy, dirs. Duckworth, Jaya Beach-Robertson, New Zealand

Revenge Tour, dir. Andrew Carter, USA

Robits, dir. Christopher Parks, USA

Tracy Buckles, dir. Robin Nystrom, USA