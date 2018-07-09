Returning to a somewhat more “normal” schedule in 2019, the Cannes Film Festival will run from May 14-25 next year. After the 2018 edition began May 8, the 2019 dates put the start back to mid-month where it’s typically landed in the past several years. However, in keeping with a tweak to the 2018 event, the proceedings will kick off again on a Tuesday and close on a Saturday with awards handed out that night. Cannes made the announcement today on its Twitter feed.

On the 2018 shift from a Wednesday to Tuesday start, fest president Pierre Lescure said at the time, “The festival is beginning a new period in its history. We intend to renew the principles of our organization as much as possible, while continuing to question the cinema of our age and to be present through its upheavals.”

This year saw strides made as the fest signed a pledge for gender parity and inclusion initiated by the 5050 Pour 2020 organization.

It also saw the morning press screenings for Competition titles eliminated in favor of simultaneous showings alongside the world premiere galas. The practice was met with mixed response and it’s not yet clear whether the practice will be adapted in any form for 2019.

In the meantime, as Cannes organizers reminded today: “Summer is here!”