“It may not be fun. In fact, it may not be fun at all.” Those words of warning from Jennifer Garner as a weekend camping trip to celebrate her husband’s (David Tennant) 45th birthday, gets underway.

We’re getting the first look at HBO’s new comedy series Camping, from Girls creator/executive producer Lena Dunham and executive producer Jenni Konner.

Co-written by Dunham and Konner, who also showrun, Camping centers on Walt (Tennant), whose 45th birthday was supposed to be a delightful weekend back to nature, at least according to his obsessively organized and aggressively controlling wife Kathryn (Garner). But when the camping trip gathers Kathryn’s meek sister, holier than thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited Tagalong in one place, it becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten. Plus, bears.

Janicza Bravo, Arturo Del Puerto, Brett Gelman and Juliette Lewis co-star and Bridget Everett recurs.

The show is written and EP’d by Dunham, Konner and John Riggi, based on the British series created by Julia Davis and produced by Baby Cow Productions.

Camping premieres Sunday, October 14 on HBO. Check out the teaser trailer above.