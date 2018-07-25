HBO is pitching its Camping tent in the fall. The premium cabler said today that its new comedy starring Jennifer Garner and David Tennant will premiere Sunday, October 14.

At TCA today, also set the premiere dates for a pair of comedy specials: Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo will touch down October 6, and Drew Michael‘s self-titled first stand-up for the cabler, bows August 25.

Here’s the logline for the eight-episode series executive produced by the Girls duo of Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner: A group of old friends arrives at the underwhelming Brown Bear Lake campsite to celebrate a landmark birthday, sparking heightened emotions, latent tensions (sexual and otherwise) and memories they’d rather forget. The obsessively organized and aggressively controlling Kathryn (Garner) gathers together her meek sister, her holier-than-thou ex-best friend and a free-spirited tagalong to mark husband David’s 44th birthday – and what was supposed to be a delightful, back-to-nature camping trip quickly becomes a weekend of tested marriages and woman-on-woman crime that won’t soon be forgotten.

Juliette Lewis, Arturo Del Puerto , Ione Skye, Janicza Bravo and Brett Gelman co-star, and Bridget Everett is among the recurring cast.

The show is written and EP’d by Dunham, Konner and John Riggi, based on the British series created by Julia Davis and produced by Baby Cow Productions.

Here are Camping character details, per HBO:

Kathryn McSorley-Jodell (Garner) is a controlling LA mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply. She directs the weekend’s proceedings with an iron grip, until she’s faced with a woman who undoes all her best-laid plans. Walt (David Tennant) is an obedient husband and a loving father, the reliable lynchpin of his male social group, but below that reality lurks a subtle but growing discontent about what he’s just signed up for.

Jandice (Lewis) is a woman of many talents: a DJ, a reiki healer and a certified public accountant. Her life may seem ideal, but the reality is far less. Smack dab in the middle of a midlife crisis, the recently separated Miguel (Del Puerto) now expresses his instability through a youthful wardrobe and very strange life choices.

Carleen ( Skye) has spent her life in the shadows as Kathryn’s sister. Timid and terrified, she must rely on her own strange passions, such as crocheting, to get her through the lonely days. Nina-Joy (Bravo) is the friend you go to for everything: best massage, best jeans, best oatmeal. But her tension with Kathryn over a breach of confidence threatens to topple the weekend.

George (Gelman) is loyal, goofy and infinitely game. He’s as obsessed with his best friend, Walt, as he is with his wife, Nina-Joy, and just under the surface of this affable boom operator simmers barely repressed rage that can stop any singalong. Harry (Everett) is the tough-talking, nature-loving queen of the campsite; her passion for her wife, Nan, is surpassed only by her passion for all other women and an assortment of arms.