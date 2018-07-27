Call The Midwife and Robin Hood star Jessica Raine is to star in BBC One’s spin-off of detective drama The Missing.

Raine is to play Genevieve in Baptiste, which sees Turkish-born French actor Tchéky Karyo play the eponymous investigator. Tom Hollander also stars, as Edward.

Filming will take place in Antwerp, Ghent, Amsterdam and Deal in Kent.

Baptiste is produced by Harry and Jack Williams’ All3Media-backed production company Two Brothers Pictures. The Missing aired on U.S network Starz, although there is no word yet whether it will take the spin-off.

The spin-off follows Baptiste and his wife on a visit to Amsterdam, when the Chief of Police, who happens to be an ex-girlfriend, seeks out his help on a case that takes him from the beautiful streets, canals and houses of Amsterdam to the seamy underworld beneath.

Karyo, Hollander and Raine are joined by a cast including Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), Clare Calbraith (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Woodeson (Taboo), Anastasia Hille (The Missing) and Talisa Garcia (Silent Witness). Local Belgian talent includes Barbara Sarafian, Boris Van Severen, and Martha Canga.

Belgian co-producer is CZAR Film & TV with the support of the Screen Flanders economic fund. BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance invested with the support of the Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government and the City of Antwerp’s film cell provided logistical support.

Executive Producers are Harry & Jack Williams and Christopher Aird for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. The series will be produced by John Griffin and directed by Borkur Sigthorsson and Jan Matthys. Baptiste was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, BBC Director of Content and Piers Wenger, BBC Controller of Drama Commissioning.

Harry and Jack Williams said, “We are so pleased to welcome Jessica Raine to our brilliant cast; her talent and commitment are perfect for Genevieve and we’re really excited to see what she does with the character.”