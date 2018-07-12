There’s been much buzz about a possible sequel to the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name as a continuation of the original story.

Michael Stuhlbarg, who played Elio Perlman’s father in the original film, confirmed the speculation, saying that director Luca Guadagnino and writer and author of the original book, André Aciman were excited about the prospect.

“He [Guadagnino] seems to think that we might be able to pick up the action a few years later,” Stuhlbarg said, “to see what’s happened to these characters and the choices they’ve made, and life after this particularly momentous summer for them all. But it sounds like something he’s serious about, and André Aciman is thrilled I think at the idea.”

Stuhlberg added that Aciman’s original book could yet yield more material for a second film. “There are portions of the book that we didn’t mine as thoroughly,” he said. Also he was clear on his own enthusiasm for a reprisal of his role. “I’m curious about it myself and I would be thrilled to be a part of any kind of a sequel. It was a very special experience for all of us. I think it would have to be some kind of unique thing from what it was, but I would absolutely be game for trying.”

Call Me By Your Name focuses on the love affair between Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) during a summer spent with Elio’s family in Italy. The film received a Best Picture Oscar nom, and a Best Actor nom for Chalamet, while James Ivory won for best adapted screenplay.