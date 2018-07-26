The brave civilians who took matters into their own hands during the Hurricane Katrina disaster and remain on call for other natural calamities are the subject of a planned Discovery/Lightbox feature-length documentary.

Cajun Navy follows a group of men and women formed in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina. Fishermen, lawyers, pastors, and housewives were in this group of boat enthusiasts who realized that their government wasn’t going to act in time, and mobilized out of a desire to help their fellow citizens survive the flood waters. Even as armed police and FEMA officials ordered them to turn back or face arrest or worse, they refused to give up.

Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, and Suzanne Lavery are executive producers from Lightbox, with James Newton directing. Jon Bardin and Andrew O’Connell are executive producers for Discovery

“These are stories of neighbors helping neighbors, of people relying on each other, of communities overcoming devastating obstacles together.” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual. “We are really excited to shine a light on the Cajun Navy’s inspiring work for our audience.”

“The Cajun Navy was born, spontaneously, out of one of the most devastating natural disasters in living memory in America – and the fact that it has endured and continues to rescue people every hurricane season is a testament to the need it fills in American life,” said a statement from Simon and Jonathan Chinn. “This feature documentary will be a snapshot into a fascinating and little understood group of people in the deep South who are driven to risk life and limb to help their neighbors, regardless of religion, race or creed. We are very excited to be collaborating with Discovery to bring their stories into audiences’ homes.”

No tentative release date was announced for the greenlighted project.