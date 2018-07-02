EXCLUSIVE: For the first time ever, the Transformers franchise will make its San Diego Comic-Con debut in Hall H on Friday, July 20 from 5-6 PM.

While many fanboy sites speculated about this, Paramount is making the news official this morning.

The Paramount session will feature cast members Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and director Travis Knight, and will be solely focused on Bumblebee. Footage from the movie was unveiled back in April at CinemaCon. The pic opens Dec. 21.

Two years ago at Comic-Con, Paramount pulled out all the stops for a Star Trek Beyond outdoor world premiere complete with a live orchestra playing the score as the movie played. Even though Mission: Impossible – Fallout opens on July 27, the studio will not be featuring the Tom Cruise movie at SDCC. That said, it’s not out of the question should Cruise parachute into Paramount’s session given the fact that he’s shooting the Top Gun sequel down there (Paramount did not hint that this would occur).

Paramount joins Blumhouse, Sony, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. in bringing Hall H product down to San Diego in a year that lacks Disney’s Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.