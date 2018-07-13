Bull will be without its resident security expert in Season 3. Annabelle Attanasio, who has played the character of Cable McCrory since the series’ launch, will not be returning for the third season of the CBS drama, Deadline has confirmed.

“I’m excited to share that I have been given the opportunity to direct my first feature film, a story I’ve been shepherding for four years, Attanasio said in a statement provided by CBS. “Sadly, the film conflicts with my role as Cable on “Bull.” CBS and the show’s producers have graciously allowed me to leave the series so I can pursue this extraordinary opportunity. While I will miss Cable dearly, I am so thrilled about this new chapter in my career, and am forever grateful to the show for supporting me on my creative journey. I loved my time on the show, and feel so lucky to have the support of the show’s producers, CBS, and most of all, my unbelievable castmates.”

It isn’t known how the character will be written out of the show.

Deadline’s sister site TVLine was first to report the news.

Bull, based on the early days of talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw and created by Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio, stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr and Christopher Jackson. The series is a co-production of Amblin TV and CBS TV Studios.

Bull Season 3 premieres September 24 on CBS.