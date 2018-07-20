Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan teased today at Comic-Con that there will be more overlap between Better Call Saul and the original show. But Gilligan told fans during a 10th anniversary panel to celebrate the Emmy winning AMC series that the overlap will not involve Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul — yet.

“You will not see Walt or Jesse on Season 4 of Better Call Saul,” the executive producer said, promising not to be a jerk and pull a fast one on viewers. Gilligan then immediately pivoted to never-say-never mode. “We would be seriously remiss if these characters don’t appear on Saul before it is all over,” he added.

Along with Gilligan, Cranston and Paul were joined on the reunion panel by Breaking Bad co-stars Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt and RJ Mitte in a packed Hall H. On both Breaking Bad and BCS, Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito were there too.

Their presence was noted by Cranston, and sorta sidestepped by Gilligan.

“I think there is a chance all of these characters could appear on Better Call Saul,” Gilligan professed earlier in the panel to the ongoing question about overlapping characters from the two series. “Bob Odenkirk could certainly appear on Better Call Saul,” quipped Cranston right away, getting a huge Hall H laugh. “That’s a done deal.”

“It was a perfect opportunity, you don’t want to mess with it,” added a serious Cranston of any on-screen reunion rumors.

Having said that, Odenkirk picked up what was being put down in the BCS panel beforehand and hinted that Norris’ DEA Agent and Walter White’s brother-in-law may show up on the spinoff.

Having dropped in on Conan O’Brien’s late-night show last night, Cranston, Paul and crew were fully loaded for reunion fever this afternoon. The man who many of us still think of as Jesse Pinkman actually came out onstage with his real-life newborn outfitted in full drug-cooking gear.

Though there was lots of joking around, the panel was serious about making seriously good TV.

“You don’t want to be the Hogan’s Heroes of meth shows,” Gilligan said of creating the world of White and the drug trade. “You want to take it seriously.”