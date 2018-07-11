Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories is partnering with Endeavor Content to develop Karin Slaughter’s upcoming thriller novel Pieces of Her for television, with Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland, Mad Men) attached to direct and Charlotte Stoudt (Homeland, House of Cards) to pen the adaptation.

Pieces of Her asks: What if everything you thought you knew about your quiet, middle-age mother was wrong? What if she has spent the past 30 years hiding in plain sight? What if, when violence erupts at your local mall and a shooter goes on a rampage, the person who stops him, dead, is your mother? What if everything you thought you knew changed in an instant? Pieces of Her follows Andrea, a woman who thought she knew everything about her mother, Laura, until the moment she realized she didn’t, and their world unravels. William Morrow will publish the book on August 21.

Papandrea will produce the project for Made Up Stories, with the company’s Jeanne Snow, Casey Haver and Steve Hutensky. Glatter and Stoudt will executive produce.

“From the moment I started reading Karin’s visceral new novel, I felt like there was nothing like it on TV – an emotional mother/daughter story living in the skin of a heart-pounding action thriller,” said Papandrea of the project. “I can’t think of a more perfect pairing than Lesli and Charlotte to translate Karin’s novel to the screen. It’s truly a dream team of female content creators.”

Seven-time Emmy nominee Glatter serves as executive producer-director on Homeland, which will enter its eighth season. Stoudt has worked for six seasons on Homeland and on the final, upcoming Season 6 of House of Cards.

Pieces of Her is Slaughter’s 18th novel. She is published in 120 countries with more than 35 million copies sold across the globe. Her standalone novels The Good Daughter and the Edgar-nominated Cop Town are in development for film and television.

Slaughter is represented by Victoria Sanders & Associates and WME, while Stoudt is with WME and Circle of Confusion. Glatter is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content.