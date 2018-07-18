Boss fans who can’t shell out hundreds of dollars for the most expensive theater ticket in New York are in luck: Springsteen on Broadway is coming to Netflix.

Bruce Springsteen’s solo, sold-out show at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre will end its run December 15 – and that night Netflix will globally launch a filmed version.

The acoustic performance, written by Springsteen, and directed and produced by Thom Zimny, is based on Springsteen’s best-selling autobiography Born to Run, and showcases the performer on guitar, piano and telling personal, often very poignant stories. (The show also includes a special appearance by wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa).

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

Said Springsteen manager Jon Landau: “The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete. In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of ‘Springsteen on Broadway.’”

In addition to Zimny, the film is produced by the Springsteen on Broadway team: Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

The sold-out show, which last week had the highest average ticket price at $508, began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times at the Jujamcyn-owned Kerr after its initial eight-week run, and, when it closed December 15, will have played 236 performances.

The production won a Special Tony Award last month.