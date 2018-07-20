EXCLUSIVE: Brotherhood and The Souvenir actor Jack McMullen has nabbed a supporting role in Logan director James Mangold’s upcoming movie about the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Christian Bale and Matt Damon will star in the currently untitled pic, which Fox has dated for June 28, 2019 stateside. It will follow automotive visionary Carroll Shelby, British driver Ken Miles and a team of American engineers and designers who were dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch a new race car to defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the iconic Le Mans race.

Jon Bernthal has been in talks to join the film which will also star Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe and Paul Sparks. McMullen will play one of Miles’ key Brit mechanics.

Mangold developed the film with screenwriters Jez and John-Henry Butterworth, the brothers who previously collaborated on the script for Edge Of Tomorrow and Fair Game. Chernin Entertainment is producing and the team is prepping now ahead of an August shoot.

The film was recently awarded $17M in California tax credits with the production expected to spend more than $78M in California on qualified expenditures alone. The Golden State is expected to double for Florida, Michigan, England and France.

Rising actor McMullen is also known for roles in ITV drama series Little Boy Blue opposite Stephen Graham and a former long-running slot in BBC’s Waterloo Road. He will next be seen in Joanna Hogg’s feature The Souvenir opposite Tilda Swinton, Richard Ayoade and Tom Burke. That film is executive-produced by Martin Scorsese. McMullen is repped by Curtis Brown.