Broadway box office slipped 5.3% in its 5th week of the season, grossing $38,126,489 as Bruce Springsteen went on a brief hot-weather hiatus and audiences weren’t quite head over heels just yet with the newly arrived Go-Go’s musical.

Total attendance for the week ending July 1 was 291,188 for the 33 Broadway shows, about 91% of capacity with an average ticket price of $131.

Bidding goodbye to the Street was the Jimmy Buffett jukeboxer Escape to Margaritaville, taking $656,921 in its final week of performances, up from last week’s $567,991 but well, well below its $1.7M potential.

Meanwhile, the limited engagement of The Iceman Cometh wenteth, closing July 1 and taking $911,249 for seven performances, about 76% of its $1.2M potential. Attendance for the Denzel Washington starrer was at 7,090, about 96% of capacity, with ticket-buyers paying an average $129.

Springsteen on Broadway was SRO for four performances, at $1,929,003. The Boss’ half-week kicked off a brief vacation – Springsteen resumes performances at the Walter Kerr on July 10.

New this week were Head Over Heels at the Hudson Theatre, the musical featuring such Go-Go’s tunes “We Got The Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and the title song, and Straight White Men, starring Josh Charles and Armie Hammer (Denis Arndt has replaced Tom Skerritt, who left the show prior to previews for personal reasons).

Head Over Heels was off to a slow start, taking in $348,117 for eight previews, just under 40% of its $870,832 potential, with average ticket price a modest $55. Attendance was 6,342, about 84% of capacity. The show opens July 26 and should kick up more enthusiasm by then.

Straight White Men, meanwhile, grossed $128,458 for three previews, about 54% of potential, with attendance of 1,585 at 90% capacity. Average ticket price was $81.

Playing to sold-out houses (or close enough) were Come From Away at the Schoenfeld, Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box, Frozen at the St. James, Aladdin at the New Amsterdam, Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Lyric, My Fair Lady at the Vivian Beaumont, Once On This Island at Circle in the Square, Springsteen at the Kerr, The Band’s Visit at the Ethel Barrymore, The Book of Mormon at the Eugene O’Neill, The Boys in the Band at the Booth, The Lion King at the Minskoff, and Wicked at the Gershwin.

Also SRO: Mean Girls, breaking the August Wilson Theatre box office record for the third consecutive week (and fourth time overall) with a take of $1,592,305, with the 9,903 ticket buyers paying an average admission of $161.

Broadway’s total season-to-date sales are $194,384,379, an increase of about 14% over last year’s $171M. This season’s total attendance is 1,481,522, even with last year at this point. (All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.)