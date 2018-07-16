The Boys in the Band, the first Broadway show to open during the 2018-19 season, has also become the first to recoup its investment, according to a show spokesperson. The $3.5 million production, directed by Joe Mantello, made its money back in 11 weeks, with four weeks left in the engagement.

The recoupment came during Week 7 of the current Broadway season as Broadway overall raked in $37,330,028, a solid 10% gain over the previous week when Fourth of July fireworks and holiday celebrations may have distracted attention from the stage. This week’s box office hit about 86% of potential for the 31 shows.

Paid attendance for Week 7, ending July 15, was at 280,463, 92% of capacity, with the average buyer paying $133.

The figures reflect a considerable jump over last year’s Week 7, which included the July 4 holiday. Last year the week took $29M, with attendance at 256,171.

Boys in the Band, a revival of Mart Crowley’s 1968 play about a group of New York gay men celebrating – or not – a birthday party, was, as usual, close to SRO, with paid attendance of 6,058 at 98% of capacity, for a total gross of $929,338, 97% of the $957K potential. The revival, featuring an ensemble headed by Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer, is produced by David Stone, Scott Rudin, Patrick Catullo, Aaron Glick and Ryan Murphy, and finishes its 15-week run at the Booth Theater August 11.

Other productions with attendance that hit or came close to hitting 100% during Week 7: Aladdin, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, Once On This Island, The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King and Wicked.

Also filling seats: Angels in America, finishing up its limited engagement at the Neil Simon with paid admission of 9,882 for seven performances at 99% of capacity. The show’s final weekly gross was $1,273,540 out of a $1.4M potential.

The Boss returned from a short hiatus for a five-performance week of Springsteen On Broadway, selling out all 4,740 seats for a $2,410,195 gross, 101% of potential. Average paid admission was a gobsmacking $508, by far the priciest ticket in the district – Hamilton‘s $289 is a distant second.

Ticket-buyers started turning up for Straight White Men, the Young Jean Lee play that boasts the Broadway debuts of Josh Charles and Armie Hammer. Paid attendance hit 4,381, 94% of capacity and about 6% better than the previous week. Average ticket prices were $80, keeping the gross to $350,130, a decent improvement over the previous week’s $302K but still only about 55% of gross potential. The production opens July 23 at the Hayes.

Also in previews is Head Over Heels, the Go-Go’s musical that is not a Go-Go’s musical – that is, it’s not biographical. The tale is inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th Century poem The Arcadia, set to an ’80s beat with such Go-Go’s favorites as the title song, “Vacation,” and “We Got the Beat.”

Though the musical sold 6,132 tickets, for 81% of capacity, the $50 average ticket price kept box office to a small $306,926, 35% of a potential $870,832. The production, at the Hudson Theatre, opens July 26.

Broadway season-to-date sales are $265,579,786, a 15% spike over last year’s $232M. Paid attendance, though, was steady with last year at 2,034,930, a barely noticeable 1% boost from a year ago and filling about 92% of capacity for the 31 productions.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.