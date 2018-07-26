Piers Morgan, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted cheerleaders, is heading back to the U.S. after SVOD service BritBox picked up daily British breakfast news program Good Morning Britain.

The digital platform is also set to debut a raft of British dramas including Tom Riley’s Dark Heart and BAFTA Award-winning drama Three Girls as part of its latest slate of acquisitions, announced as part of its TCA presentation.

Morgan, who previously hosted a talkshow on CNN, fronts Good Morning Britain, which runs on ITV, alongside Susanna Reid. Morgan has courted controversy on the light entertainment format recently with his interview with Trump aboard Air Force One as well as recent run ins with communists. The show will form part of BritBox’s ‘Now’ offering, alongside This Morning, which is hosted by Phillip Schofield & Holly Willoughby.

Elsewhere, Dark Heart, which stars Da Vinci’s Demons’ Riley as Detective Will Wagstaffe and Peaky Blinders’ Charlotte Riley, will launch on the service, alongside gritty British mini-series Three Girls, from director Philippa Lowthrope (The Crown) and writer Nicole Taylor (The C Word). It will also bring Bancroft featuring Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) and BBC daytime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway.

It will also air the live Halloween episode of Inside No.9, the dark comedy created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.

These shows will sit alongside Hold the Sunset starring John Cleese, Bliss from creator David Cross and starring Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan and BritBox’s first original series The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco, which were all showcased during today’s TCA presentation

“BritBox is proudly a mass niche service,” said BritBox President Soumya Sriraman. “We blend the immediacy of broadcast with the swagger of a digital streamer creating what I like to call a “broad-streamer.” We feature the stars you know, the stars you will know soon and one-of-a-kind originals that with an unmatched library of classic and current entertainment gives you the unapologetically British experience.”